WATCH: Samantha Akkineni gives her fans all the fitspiration as she workouts amidst quarantine

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of her enjoying workout in the quarantine period and it is the motivation we all need to stay fit at home.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni surely knows how to keep her work and personal life balanced. Even during the quarantine period, Samantha Akkineni is taking some time out for her fitness at home. We all know, Sam is a fitness freak and follows a proper diet when it comes to keeping her body fit and fine. The stunner recently shared a video of her enjoying workout in the quarantine period and it is all the motivation we need to stay fit at home. One can see in the video, Sam lifting weights and looks super happy post-workout session as well. The Majili actress has been pushing her limits in the gym and it is quite evident.

There is no doubt Samantha is one of the most talented and sought after actresses in the Telugu film industry. Besides being a brilliant actress, Samantha Akkineni has won hearts with her sartorial choices as well. Fans also look up to her when it comes to fitness. This is not for the first time that she has shared her workout video. The actress is super active on social media and keeps sharing her workout videos. Be its a cartwheel to lifting heavy weights, Sam keeps giving her fans an insight into her fitness routine.

On the work front, Samantha, who was last seen in the Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96, will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film. Titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. It is said to be a rom-com and is written by Vignesh Shivan.

