WATCH: Samantha Akkineni makes the best out of quarantine time; Goes organic and creates bio enzyme

Off late, Samantha Akkineni has been trying out a variant of things. Starting from an organic terrace garden to cooking, she has been making the best out of her quarantine time. Now, in a recent social media post, Samantha has demonstrated with a video, how to create one’s own cleaning liquid with pure organic base materials. In the video, one can notice how blissful and happy she looks as the bio enzyme is all about going eco friendly. She also shared a photo of herself with a bottle of bio enzyme.

Recently, she shared some photos of herself harvesting from her garden and using them in her daily diet routine. With these posts, Samantha is truly inspiring millions of her followers to go organic. Her fans and followers have been taking to the comments section if they want their doubts clarified. Sharing her method of creating bio enzyme, Samantha wrote, “Why Bioenzymes? Bioenzymes are natural cleaners and can keep your house free from the nasty and toxic chemical cleaners. Also they are great going down your drain.. Apparently 1 litre of bioenzyme can decontaminate 1000 litres of water.. so you help your environment too.”

Check out Samantha's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravan’s yet to be titled film. The former will have Samantha sharing the screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and the latter will have Prasanna in a key role. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story, which has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

