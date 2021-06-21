WATCH: Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya nail the 'How well do we know each other?' challenge

Be it during their shoots together or at home, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have always proved to they are a cool couple.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples we have in Tollywood. They are head-over-heels in love with each other and have been shelling out major couple goals since years. Be it during their shoots together or at home, they have always proved to be a chilled-out couple. The real-life couple had left the audience with their adorable chemistry on the chat show Sam-Jam, hosted by Samantha Akkineni. Naga Chaitanya, who had appeared on the show as a guest decided to take 'How well do we know each other?' challenge with his wife.

From answering to their favourite cuisine to the Akkineni family's most loved holiday destination, Sam and Naga Chaitanya nailed the challenge. They were their candid best and it was surprising to see never before side of Naga Chaitanya. Usually, he is very reserved and likes to keep himself away from the media glare. However, on Samantha's chat show he was showed his different side and we are all hearts. Check out the video that was uploaded on aha videoIN on YouTube.

WATCH HERE:

"Almost 10 years ago, we met at the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave. And for the last seven years, I have been trying my best to impress Samantha. I had no other option but to marry her," Chaitanya revealed about his wife Sam during an event of his film back then. Don't they make for a perfect couple?

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Chay, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film Love Story. He has also wrapped up the shoot for Vikram Kumar directorial Thank You. Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film stars Raashi Khanna in a female lead role.

Credits :aha videoIN YouTube

