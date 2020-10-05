WATCH: Samantha Akkineni shares a glimpse of her playing Jenga with hubby Naga Chaitanya & you'll relate to it

Samantha Akkineni had a great weekend as she spent time playing Jenga with husband Naga Chaitanya.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni knows how to kill time and spend her best over the weekend. The Majili actress is occupied these days with a lot of things including brand shoots and her new clothing venture. Amidst everything, the stunner makes sure to spend time with her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. Sam recently took to the Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her playing Jenga while Chay records the video. One can see in the video, the actress is high on tension as she adjusts a new block and it is clearly all of us. You'll relate to this video of Samantha Akkineni and might recollect the best Jenga moments you had while playing with your friends.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry. While Sam is super active on social media, Naga Chaitanya prefers to stay away from social and media glares. Nevertheless, the Oh Baby actress keeps their fans updated with their photos together. Be it spending time together at home, partying with friends or their beautiful photos at family gatherings, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya give us major couple goals. Well, this time, check out Sam's latest video, which has been shot by Chay.

On the professional front, Sam is looking forward to the release of her Hindi debut web-series, The Family Man Season 2. She will also be sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan directorial titled, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film titled Love Story. The major part of the film's shoot has been wrapped up and the team recently resumed to complete the remaining portion.

