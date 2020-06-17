  1. Home
WATCH: Samantha Akkineni shares a glimpse from workout session at home gym and we all relate to it

Samantha Akkineni knows how to be lazy and enjoy a great workout at the same time, and her latest videos are a proof.
Samantha Akkineni, as we all know is very strict and particular about her fitness and health. From eating right to giving proper time for a workout session, Samantha Akkineni has been setting major fitness goals for a few years. However, there are really days when we just push ourselves to workout and Sam clearly had that moment amid lockdown. The stunner dragged herself to the gym at home as her trainer Sandeep joined her on a video call. Sharing a few videos from her workout session, Sam wrote, "You know when you enter the gym and start looking at the time waiting for your one hour to be up." Well, we totally relate to it! 

One can also see how Samantha Akkineni's pup Hash also accompanied her to the gym while she enjoyed her workout. Must say, the Majili actress sure knows how to be lazy and enjoy a great workout at the same time.  Laziness and doing healthy activity go hand in hand and Samantha Akkineni's latest workout stories are a proof. Recently, Sam shared a picture of her enjoying her mouth-watering Tiramisu and it only proves she maintains a perfect balance between food and fitness. 

Amid lockdown, Samantha Akkineni is super active on social media and is sharing about her daily routine. The stunner has explored her new love for home gardening is enjoying it. 

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has collaborated with Nayanthara for Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the shooting of the film will go floors in August. 

