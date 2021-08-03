WATCH: Samantha Akkineni shows off her sculpted bod and 'booty' in an intense workout session in gym

Besides being a phenomenal actress, Samantha Akkineni is very disciplined when it comes to eating right and maintaining her fitness. Unarguably one of the fittest actors of the South Indian film industry. From strength training to weight lifting, South beauty Samantha Akkineni has tried every kind of workout. The Family Man 2 actress loves a good fitness sesh and her latest video is proof. The stunner shared a couple of videos of herself enjoying a virtual workout and her dedication is sure to leave you inspired.

Samantha Akkineni is not shy about showing off her sculpted bod and she strikes again. Sharing the video, Sam wrote, "The booty your trainer gave ya @snehadesu How quickly I can go from hating you to loving you." Pure hard work and dedication is the secret behind Samantha's fit body. The stunner leaves no stone unturned when it comes to maintaining her fitness. The Oh Baby actress doesn't even miss out on her yoga session.

The actress is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. Check out her latest workout video below:

On the work front, Sam is shooting for Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad. Written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, the film has Dev Mohan as Dushyanta and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha as Prince Bharata.

Samantha Akkineni also has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

