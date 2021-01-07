WATCH: Samantha Akkineni surprises Naga Chaitanya with live music & his energetic vibes will leave you amazed

On the finale episode of Sam Jam, Samantha Akkineni surprised Naga Chaitanya with live music and they looked lovely together as they enjoyed it.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the adorable couples in the Tollywood film industry. While Sam is super active on social media and loves socializing, Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is shy and prefers to stay away from the media glare. However, fans were recently surprised seeing Chay in never before avatar on Samantha Akkineni hosted chat show titled, Sam Jam. In the finale episode of the season, Naga Chaitanya will be seen gracing the couch as the guest while wife Sam will be the host.

The makers have shared a new promo from the much-awaited episode and it is sure to leave you mesmerised. ChaySam look adorable in the promo video as they enjoy live music. The video opens with Sam telling Chaitanya that she has a little surprise for him. Band Merakee joins them on the stage and leave everyone enthralled with their live performance. Merakee band managed to sweep our favourite couple off their feet. Check out the video below and share your thoughts on Naga Chaitanya's never before energetic vibe.

From co-stars, best friends to lovers and now a married couple, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 in Goa. After dating each other for 8 years, the couple hosted a grand wedding in Goa on October 6 and October 7. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding.

Credits :Aha YouTube

