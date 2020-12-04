WATCH: Samantha Akkineni's dog Hash distracts her while workout session; Actress' reaction is too cute to miss

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of her working out on the terrace of her home but it is her doggo who steals the show.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni's Instagram is all about fashion, fitness, beautiful family moments and all things positive. The stunner keeps sharing amazing photos and videos of her and Naga Chaitanya, and of course, not to forget those fun-filled moments with her pet Hash Akkineni. Sam, who was recently on a holiday in the Maldives, is back and has resumed the shooting of her chat show, Sam Jam. Besides, she is also back in action with her workout sessions. The Majili actress recently shared a video of her working out on the terrace of her home but it is her doggo who steals the show.

One can see in the video, Hash occupies the space where Sam is working out and the cutest reaction comes from the actress when she pushes him to the side. The Oh Baby actress captioned it, "personal space..what's that...been 2 years since I gave it away." In the past, Sam has shared such adorable videos of scolding her dog. Once, Hash stole the Bambi soft toy from the neighbour’s pet dog and Sam shared about the same on her Instagram story. She had captioned the video as "I have failed as a mom. My son is a thief. Stole Bambi here from the pup next door."

Check out her latest video below:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The romantic-comedy will also see Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara alongside in the lead role. She is also playing an important role in Ashwin Saravanan's horror-thriller.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×