WATCH: Samantha attends 'havan' near river Ganga as she enjoys holiday in Rishikesh

South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying a holiday in Rishikesh with her friend Shilpa Reddy. And amid this, she has been actively sharing snippets of her spiritual vacation with netizens and fans online. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and treated fans to another glimpse of her getaway. In the video, she can be seen attending a ‘havan’ near river Ganga at Rishikesh.

A few moments back, Samantha’s friend Shilpa Reddy who is currently holidaying at Rishikesh with the actress, shared a video on Instagram stories. Samantha reshared it on her Instagram stories. In the video, the Telugu star and her friend can be seen attending a havan at the ghats of river Ganga. She is seen clad in a somber looking midi dress with blue and grey stripes. It looks like Samantha is soaking in all the positive and spiritual vibes around her.

ALSO READ: Samantha spends time amidst nature as she takes a spiritual trip to Uttarakhand

Earlier today, Samantha took to the photo-blogging app and posted several pictures from her visit to a place that the Beatles once did. Sharing the latest photos on Instagram, Sam wrote, "To stand where the Beatles once did....At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised 'Transcendental Meditation ‘ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them .. I mean (heart emoticons) #fangirlforever." Post her much-talked about divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been taking some time off to herself.