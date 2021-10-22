WATCH: Samantha attends 'havan' near river Ganga as she enjoys holiday in Rishikesh
A few moments back, Samantha’s friend Shilpa Reddy who is currently holidaying at Rishikesh with the actress, shared a video on Instagram stories. Samantha reshared it on her Instagram stories. In the video, the Telugu star and her friend can be seen attending a havan at the ghats of river Ganga. She is seen clad in a somber looking midi dress with blue and grey stripes. It looks like Samantha is soaking in all the positive and spiritual vibes around her.
Earlier today, Samantha took to the photo-blogging app and posted several pictures from her visit to a place that the Beatles once did. Sharing the latest photos on Instagram, Sam wrote, "To stand where the Beatles once did....At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised 'Transcendental Meditation ‘ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them .. I mean (heart emoticons) #fangirlforever." Post her much-talked about divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been taking some time off to herself.
Take a look at the aforementioned video:
In other news, Samantha had recently filed defamation lawsuits against YouTube channels that have been broadcasting malicious content about her. Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels will receive legal notices from Samantha, for defaming her image on their respective channels. Also, Samantha has apparently filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about Samantha's marital life and had alleged that she had affairs.
However, the Hyderabad court has turned down Samantha's plea for an urgent hearing in the defamation cases.
