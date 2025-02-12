WATCH: Samantha enjoys an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai while vibing to Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet's Mumbai Gori Hai Kalaiyan song

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to serve an equal dose of glamor and fun with her social media updates. While she turns into the ultimate diva when it comes to her life on-screen, she quickly switches over to her fun and goofy self in many special moments. Her latest social media update is a reminder of her happy personality.

Taking to her IG stories, Samantha dropped a glimpse of herself, as she shed her girl-next-door vibe with her comfy attire. The diva could be seen ditching cars and travelling around the city in an auto-rickshaw.

Check out the glimpse here:

However, the Citadel actress made her ride enjoyable as she listened to her good friend Rakul Preet Singh’s latest track from her upcoming film. The Kushi star did not forget to tag the latter for a banger song.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has often been in the news over matters related to her personal life. Lately, rumors were rife that the actress was in a relationship with producer Raj Nidimoru.

The speculations started after the diva shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram as she attended a pickleball event. However, it was the presence of Raj in nearly most of them, including posing with the diva in a few, that raised quite a few eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Samantha has also opened up about matters of her heart. In a recent interview with GQ, the actress was asked if she felt envious of her exes moving on in their lives and finding new journeys.

To this, she responded smartly, “I’ve been through too much in my life to dwell on that. One quality that I completely dissociate myself from is envy. I refuse to let that be a part of my core. I think envy is the root of all evil. Everything else is fine, but there’s no space for anything as unhealthy as envy.”

On the work front, Samantha has returned to the genre of action once more as she is currently filming her next project Rakt Brahmand, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.