WATCH: Samantha participates in an intense & crazy tug of war with her bestie; Pens a note to self
Sharing the video alongside a note to self, she wrote, "Note to self - never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family ..You will be hurt. You will feel pain." Samantha spent a wonderful time with fashion designer and bestie Shilpa and family over the weekend.
Check out the video below:
On the work front, Samantha has a film under Shantharuban's direction. She has also signed another movie to be helmed by director duo Hari and Harish.
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up shooting for Gunasekhar's mythological magnum opus, Shaakunthalam. The dubbing of the film has been wrapped up and the makers are now busy with the post-production formalities.
Besides, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. It is a rom-com and the team is currently looking forward to the film's grand release.
