WATCH: Samantha participates in an intense & crazy tug of war with her bestie; Pens a note to self

Samantha might be going through a lot in her personal life post her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya but she is quite committed to her work and is taking forward all her work assignments. She is equally spending time with her best people. Sam shared a video of her enjoying an intense tug of war with Shilpa Reddy and other bunch of friends.

Sharing the video alongside a note to self, she wrote, "Note to self - never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family ..You will be hurt. You will feel pain." Samantha spent a wonderful time with fashion designer and bestie Shilpa and family over the weekend.

