WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicks off Saturday with heavyweights and puts 'fight mode on'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the South diva, is a fitness freak and her Instagram feed is proof of it as it's filled with intense workout videos, which are pure fitness goals. Morning or night, weekend or vacay, there is absolutely nothing that can stop Samantha from hitting the gym and sweating it out. Now, on Saturday, Samantha, once again, kicked off her weekend with a workout session and also shared a video on Instagram.

Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared a video, where she has put on her fight mode to hustle in the gym. In the video, she is seen as lifting heavyweights of 45kgs with the help of her trainer. The actress also shared a pic in blue ribbed knit athleisure and looked stunning with no makeup.

Meanwhile, Samantha has been shooting for Vijay Deverakonda for Shiva Nirvana's untitled film since 15 days in Kashmir. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is tentatively titled VD11. Reportedly, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and more details will be revealed soon. Hridayam fame music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director and the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. More details are expected to be announced very soon.

Samantha also has Gunasekhar's mythological Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Bollywood film Citadel, and Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in the pipeline.

