WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what has become her 'anchor' amid 'chaos of daily life'; here's why you should try it too

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has set a benchmark for many artists to look upon. The diva has proven to the world that she can fight back against all the challenges of life like a phoenix. Her latest social media post has now grabbed attention, where she spills the beans on one way in which she finds “peace” amid the chaos in her life.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha dropped a video of herself, wherein she could be seen practicing meditation at different times. Be it a last-minute moment before shoot or spending her leisure evenings finding peace of mind, the diva seems to find this practice relaxing and fulfilling.

Check out the post here:

Along with the video, she penned a long caption, as she articulated how meditation has been able to help her return to calmness within herself, not to forget bypassing all negativity and chaos with which she is surrounded.

In an excerpt from the note, she wrote, “For me, meditation has become my anchor — a way to return to the ocean of calm and peace that’s always within. No matter how chaotic the world gets, I know that quiet spot inside me is always there, waiting. When you learn to find your way home to yourself, the noise outside loses its grip.”

Well, just a few days back, the Citadel: Honey Bunny star shared another video on social media, wherein she opened up about how the habit of journaling has helped her get strongly out of the tough challenges of life.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her Hindi movie Rakt Brahmand, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

