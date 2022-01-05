WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu roots for Priyanka Chopra’s inspiring message on financial independence

Women in a patriarchal society are often discriminated against on many grounds. However, even after facing difficulties many are trying their best to find their footing in the Man’s world by being financially independent. Now, the leading ladies of the entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have taken a step to back every woman who is trying to be herself in a society that is always trying to change them.

It so happened that Priyanka Chopra in a past interview shared an inspiring statement to encourage women to be financially stable. She said, “My father told me when I was very young, my mom since I was 9-year-old, you will have financial independence before anything you do. Doesn’t matter whose daughter you are or who are you married to. It doesn’t matter. You’ll stand on your own feet. And there’s such a power to that. I put that in my head. I was ambitious since I was 12 years old. I decided every year what I wanted to be, and it changed every year.”

When this interview of the global star caught the attention of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she immediately agreed with Priyanka. The South diva found it so inspiring that she also took to social media to share the inspiring message with her instagram family. Click HERE to watch her Instagram story before it disappears.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one star who always makes headlines for sharing inspiring messages and quotes via social media. Previously, she shared an empowering message while taking a dig at those who label women as ‘bossy’. Samantha re-shared a quote by Sara Blakely, that hits back at trolls who label women as ‘aggressive, bossy, difficult, too much, awkward’. Inspiring women to empower themselves, the viral quote concludes as "Please don't shrink yourself to make people happy. Be yourself, you are beautiful that way".

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in the Hindi industry with the web show, The Family Man Season 2. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda.

