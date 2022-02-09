Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's take on the 'That's not my name' trend: Jessie, Bindhu, Raji and more

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved in the industry. She is quite an active presence on her social media, spreading love and positivity - and of course, making us drool over her stunning pictures. The actress doesn’t shy away from being hilarious or showing her real self on her Instagram and that’s why we absolutely love her. Now after Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, the gorgeous south actress decided to hop onto the viral ‘That’s not my name’ trend, giving a small crash course on the characters she has played in her career. To say that we are in love would be the understatement of the century!

The reel kicks off on a super adorable note, with Samantha in a baby pink tie and dye hoodie set. Then it gives way to little clips of all her past characters such as Jessie, Bindhu, Sravani, Raji, Baby, Ramalakshmi, Nithya, Mithra, Rachana, Anasuya, and others. Well, one thing is clear from this reel- Samantha owns the stage with ever character she embodies. Along with the reel she wrote a simple yet self-explanatory caption, ‘My name’. As soon as she posted the reel, fans and industry colleagues from all over poured in their love and compliments, mesmerised by her talent.

Check the reel HERE

Meanwhile, Samantha is busy shooting for her next pan Indian film Yashoda with directors Hari and Hari Krishna. She is all set to mark Hollywood's debut with Arrangements of Love with John Philips and is also likely to announce her Bollywood debut very soon. The Jaanu actress is waiting for the release of the Telugu mythological film Shaakuntalam with Allu Arha and Dev Mohan, and the Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Also Read: Samantha's fitness routine with her fur babies is all the cute midweek motivation you need; WATCH