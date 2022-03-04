WATCH: Samantha’s workout interrupted by her furry friends Sasha and Hash is too cute to miss

As you may already know, Samantha is an absolute fitness freak. The star likes to spend her free time sweating it out in the gym. Today, the actress was joined by her two buddies Sasha and Hash, who surprised Samantha during her workout. Sharing a clip with her two furry friends, she wrote, “Life as I know it @siblingproblms”. It was followed by a still of the star trying to resume her training but yet again, Sasha and Hash intervene in the cutest way.

It is not the first time, Samantha’s cute friends have come in the way of her workout. Not, just that, the star shares many other adorable sneak peeks of the special moments with Sasha and Hash. Samantha’s social media feed provides a great source of inspiration for the fitness enthusiast. Yesterday, the Shaakuntalam star shared a motivating video performing some intense exercises on her Instagram handle.

Moving on, Samantha will shares screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She also has the sci-fi thriller Yashoda with director duo Hari Shankar and Harish in her kitty. Her other ventures include mythological drama Shaakuntalam with Gunasekhar and Arrangements of Love with Philip John. The latter will be Samantha’s first Hollywood project and is said to play a Tamil bisexual woman who runs her own detective agency. Despite coming from a conservative family, she wants to live life on her own terms as an independent strong-minded woman. The project is an adaptation of the 2004 novel of the same name by Indian author Timeri N. Murari.

