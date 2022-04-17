WATCH: Samantha says 'never ever get a tattoo'; Calls Nayanthara 'phenomenal'

After a long time, Samantha has engaged in an ask-me-anything session with her fans on Instagram. The stunner yet again answered a few interesting questions, including about her upcoming movie, Nayanthara, tattoos and more.

One of her fans asked her if she has any tattoo ideas that she would love to try. Sam replied, "Another young thing that I would tell myself, never ever get a tattoo, never ever."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took a few questions about Nayanthara and their upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. "She's phenomenal... Can't wait for you to see her in KRK..her best work yet," Sam wrote about Nayanthara.

In another video, she said, "romantic-comedy is her favourite genre' and cannot wait for the audience to see what's in the store.

About Vignesh Shivan, Sam responded saying, "he's made a wonderful film. Put his heart and soul into this film. And I pray this film is a big success for him."

For the unversed, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal stars Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It is a romantic comedy film, which is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will hit screens on April 28, 2022!