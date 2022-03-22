WATCH: Samatha's intense workout with her dog is the cutest thing you'll see today

Samantha is one of the most fitness freaks in the industry. Day or night, vacation or work, the actress always makes sure to work out daily without a miss. However, today was the same but she has the cutest company with her while hustling at the gym. Yes, this time, she was accompanied by her pet dog, Sasha. As she is doing some jumping exercises, her trainer Junaid held the dog in his arms so it couldn't disturb her during the intense workout.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared the video as she sets major fitness goals. The actress also wrote, "Just @Junaid.shaikh88 casually carrying around a 50-pound Bully. #saashababy not really!!."The resulting video has left the internet both motivated for a mid-week training session, as well as in splits.

Watch Samantha's workout video here:

Samantha loves the company of her dogs and it is visible in the several photos and videos that she posts on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is presently shooting for her upcoming multilingual outing, Yashoda. She is gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 29 alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar for the release.

Coming to Bollywood, the diva further has the Hindi project Citadel with Varun Dhawan by directors Raj & DK.

