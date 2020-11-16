WATCH: Sanjay Dutt watches Mohanlal's throwback video of him singing Rishi Kapoor's 'Main Shayar Toh Nahin'

A video of Sanjay Dutt watching Mohanlal's video is unmissable and has managed to light up the Internet.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, as we all know loves singing and has tried his hands at playback singing. He has sung more than 30 songs and has also left everyone stunned in the past with his singing talent during awards shows. Among many, he had also sung 's popular Hindi track, Main Shayar Toh Nahin. Recently, at a Diwali party where Mohanlal was also present, Sanjay Dutt was left mesmerised at Malayalam actor's hidden talent. A video of Dutt watching Mohanlal's video is unmissable and has managed to light up the Internet.

Dutt, who will be seen sharing the screenspace with Kannada star Yash in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 has recently recovered from cancer. Sharing a note of gratitude with his fans, Sanjay wrote, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family. This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.”

Talking about Mohanlal will complete the shoot of his much-awaited flick Drishyam 2. He has also signed a film with B Unnikrishnan and is expected to kickstart shooting for the film soon.

