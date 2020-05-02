WATCH: Sanjeev Karthick shares video of Alya Manasa proposing to him in the middle of a busy road

Taking to his Instagram space, Tamil TV actor Sanjeev Karthick shared a video of his actor wife Alya Manasa proposing to him in the middle of a road.

Tamil Nadu’s one of the most favourite celebrity couples is Sanjeev Karthick and Alya Manasa. The couple, who have entertained us on-screen with their striking chemistry in TV series Raja Rani, have also been giving couple goals on social media too. In one such event, Sanjeev took to his Instagram space and shared a video of Alya Manasa proposing to him, screaming ‘I Love You’ in the middle of a busy road, and then running towards him. As soon as it surfaced online, it received lot of attention from the fans of the stars.

Recently, the couple made the headlines after they announced on social media that they were blessed with a baby girl. Earlier in January, they shared photos of the baby shower and since then, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see their little one. They also shared a few photos of their bundle of joy. Raja Rani is one of the most successful soap operas of Tamil small screen industry and has been widely appreciated by people who watched the series, so much so that there was even an Alya Army online.

The star couple, whose love sprouted on the sets of Raja Rani, got married last year after being in a relationship for a long time. In the series, they played as a couple, who got married due to their parents’ compulsion. Alya, who was introduced as a domestic helper in the beginning, later ruled the show with her laudable acting skills. She was later portrayed as a struggling homemaker, who worked hard to gain recognition from Sanjeev’s family in the series.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×