WATCH: Sayyeshaa Saigal takes up JLo Super Bowl challenge and killed it with her sensual dance moves

Sayyeshaa Saigal has shared a video of her taking up the JLo Super Bowl challenge and she is killing it with her stunning dance moves. Check it out.

South and Bollywood actress Sayyeshaa Saigal is the latest to take up the JLo Superbowl challenge, which has become everyone's favourite one on TikTok and other social media platforms. Jennifer Lopez's power-packed performance at the Superbowl half-time had taken social media by storm this year and now, it has turned up as a challenge on social media. Well, people are exploring their hidden talent during the quarantine period and are inspiring each other to take different challenges on social media. Fans are also getting a chance to see never before side of their favourite celebrities. Sayyeshaa Saigal has now shared a video of her taking up the JLo Super Bowl challenge and she is killing it with her stunning dance moves.

One can see in the video, Sayyeshaa in black on black sportswear, winning hearts with her sensual dance moves. Calling it a dream, she wrote, "It’s my dream to watch @jlo perform live!! Just a little something on her song!" The stunner took her favourite part from Lopez's epic Super Bowl half-time performance and she is totally ruling it. Many other celebs like Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra, Karwaan actor Mithila Palkar are slaying it with this challenge.

Check out the video of Sayyeshaa Saigal slaying it with JLo Super Bowl challenge:

Meanwhile, Sayyeshaa Saigal is all set for her Kannada debut with Punneth Rajkumar starrer Yuvarathnaa. Sayyeshaa with her actor-husband Arya will be next seen in director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s film, Teddy. The first look of the film was released on their first wedding anniversary.

