WATCH: Sharwanand spotted barefoot at pre-release event of his film Manamey; Here's why

Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty's comedy-drama Manamey is set to hit theaters this Friday, June 7. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad where Sharwanand's simplicity stole the show.

The beloved actor greeted everyone with immense love and respect, even touching the feet of an elderly woman, sending fans into a frenzy. This heartwarming gesture has become the talk of the town, showcasing the charming star's genuine humility and winning hearts all around.

Another highlight of the event was the actor’s look in all-black. For the unversed, Sharwanand is observing Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day fast before visiting the Sabarimala temple to offer prayers. The fast includes wearing a mala, all-black clothes, walking barefoot and avoiding cutting/shaving hair. From Ram Charan to Ajay Devgn, many celebs have embarked on this spiritual journey.

Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty at the pre-release event

On the other hand, Krithi Shetty turned enough heads with her pearl and sequin adorned outfit.

More about the event

In his speech about Manamey, actor Sharwanand clarified his stance on serious films, expressing his desire to be part of projects that combine an interesting storyline with high entertainment value.

The Engaeyum Eppothum fame also added that the film Manamey has a beautiful plot point. The Sriram Adittya-directed venture is about spending quality time with the most precious people in our lives.

At the pre-release event, he mentioned that the event was supposed to be held in Pithapuram, but due to some permit issues, they had to skip the plan. The star also assured that the success meet of Manamey will take place in Pithapuram.

Before discussing Manamey, Sharwanand congratulated TDP supremo Nara Chandra Babu Naidu as he prepared to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.

He also sent warm wishes to Janasena leader Powerstar Pawan Kalyan on his victory in the Andhra Pradesh elections.

More about Manamey

Apart from Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, the film also features Ayesha Khan, Vikram Adittya, Rahul Ravindran, Seerat Kapoor, Shiva Kandhukuri, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others.

Hesham Abdul Wahab, who previously delivered chartbuster soundtracks in films like Hi Nanna and, Hridayam is working in Manamey. The film has been made under the banner of People Media Factory.

The 2-hour, 35-minute comedy-drama Manamey has received a U/A certificate from the censors and is all set to hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

More about Sharwanand

The Maha Samudram actor was last seen in the Telugu Tamil bilingual film Oke Oka Jeevitham, aka Kanam, released in 2022.

