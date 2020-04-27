WATCH: Shilpa Shetty does Thalapathy Vijay's Vaathi Coming step from Master and fans go berserk

As we all know the Vaathi Coming step from Vijay's Master has become a rage and Shilpa Shetty could not stop herself from grooving to it. Check out her video below.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master has been the talk of the town since its inception. Fans can't keep calm for the lockdown to end and watch their favourite actor's movie in cinema halls. Even a lot of celebrities are looking forward to this film. B-town actress recently left us amazed with her dance video on 'Vaathi Coming' song from Vijay's upcoming film Master. As we all know the song has become a rage and Shilpa Shetty could not stop herself from grooving to it. A video of the actress showing off her dance moves as she does the signature Vaathi Coming step has surfaced on social media.

One can see in the video, Shilpa Shetty in her casual look paired with a yellow jacket performing to the hit number and fans can't keep calm. Thalapathy Vijay fans are going gaga as the actress nails it in all swag. This was the second song released from the Lokesh Kanagaraj film and in no time, it went viral. 'Vaathi' is a short word for 'vaathiyar' or teacher, a role that Vijay is playing in the film. Shilpa Shetty did justice to the Vaathi Coming song and one can be sure Vijay fans will be more than happy to oblige.

Check out the video below:

Vaathi Coming has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Gana Balachandar, who has also written the lyrics for the same track. Master, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role will see two female actresses-Malavika Mohanan and Andrea. Master has been produced by Xavier Britto.

The film was expected to hit the screens this April but due to COVID-19 outbreak, it has been postponed.

