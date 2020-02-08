Watch: Shilpa Shetty's sizzling dance to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo wins hearts

Shilpa Shetty took to an online video streaming app and shared a video, in which she can be seen dancing for Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Kundra, who gives us little treats from time to time by sharing her photos and videos on social media, has now shared a video, in which she danced for Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma from his recent film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The song has been making rounds on social media as people are dancing for it and sharing them. Now the evergreen beauty has also danced for the song and it is adorable.

The 44-year-old fitness queen took to a popular video-sharing app and shared her video in which she can be seen moving her legs to Butta Bomma song. With massive response immediately after she posted the video, the clip is now breaking the internet. We have already witnessed the unbelievable songs of Thaman’s music for the movie. When the makers released three songs, they instantly became popular and the songs have received more than 200 million views on YouTube.

These smiles will always be very special... true smiles of joy . Thank you all once again . Humbled. @MusicThaman @iamSushanthA pic.twitter.com/xE2GQsQgTT — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 31, 2020

Talking about viral clips from the movie, when Allu Arjun’s dialogue ‘gap teesukoledu… vachindi’ was released, his fans went gaga. The family entertainer was produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie hit the big screens on January 12, 2020. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie had a huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Credits :Instagram

Read More