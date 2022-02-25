Watch: Shriya Saran reunite with her little bundle of joy Radha

Shriya Saran is a doting mother to her one-year-old Radha. Since the actress is currently shooting for Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn, her work is making her travel. Coming back to the bay, Shriya Saran decided to spend some mother-daughter time with her little bundle of joy. She shared the cutest video of Radha walking with their dog. You will not be able to take your eyes off the little one. The actress captioned the clip “Absolutely love her ! Thank you… grateful”.

In the meantime, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran recently commenced the shoot for the second installment of Drishyam . Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the shooting started in Mumbai. The shoot is further said to continue in Goa.

The sequel comes almost seven years after the release of the original flick. The 2015 film was a remake of 2013’s Malayalam movie with Mohanlal as the lead. The storyline of the film talks about a simple family man Vijay Salgaonkar, who jumps through hoops to protect his family after they accidentally murder the son of a powerful police officer. Keeping the main theme constant, the sequel will once again test Vijay Salgaonkar’s need to keep his family safe.