WATCH: Shriya Saran shares video with her hubby as they enjoy sailing during their vacay

Shriya Saran made her debut in Tamil with the film Enakku 20 Unakku 18 that also starred Tarun and Trisha in the lead roles. She played the friend of the hero in the movie. Shriya has teamed up with leading actors across industries and emerged a top actress. She was constantly busy acting in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. In Tamil, she had teamed up with leading actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush and Vikram.

Shreya got married to Andrei Koscheev, a Russian entrepreneur and restaurateur in 2018. Shriya put up a video of her and husband sailing and the same has amassed likes and comments. It is being said that the couple who have been staying in Barcelona, Spain for the past three years have decided to relocate to India soon. Andrei Koscheev and Shriya met during a diving session in the Maldives and fell in love. They had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018.



The actress was last seen performing a special number in Sab Kushal Mangal. Shriya’s upcoming films include a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Gamanam, Naragasooran and Tadka. RRR is reportedly slated to release in theatres on October 13, 2021. Shriya is paired opposite in the film with whom she had earlier worked on Drishyam, which was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and also starred in a pivotal role.

