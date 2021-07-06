WATCH: Shriya Saran shares video with her hubby as they enjoy sailing during their vacay
Shriya Saran made her debut in Tamil with the film Enakku 20 Unakku 18 that also starred Tarun and Trisha in the lead roles. She played the friend of the hero in the movie. Shriya has teamed up with leading actors across industries and emerged a top actress. She was constantly busy acting in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. In Tamil, she had teamed up with leading actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush and Vikram.
The actress was last seen performing a special number in Sab Kushal Mangal. Shriya’s upcoming films include a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Gamanam, Naragasooran and Tadka. RRR is reportedly slated to release in theatres on October 13, 2021. Shriya is paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the film with whom she had earlier worked on Drishyam, which was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and also starred Tabu in a pivotal role.