WATCH: Shriya Saran urges fans to participate in her fund raising program to help people combat COVID 19

Popular south star Shriya Saran took to her Instagram space and posted a video, in which she can be seen encouraging her fans to participate in her fund raising program to help public combat the ongoing crisis of COVID 19 pandemic. In the post, she stated that fans have to donate Rs 200 for the cause. After a week, two winners will be chosen who can participate in activities with Shriya. This video has now taken over the internet as fans are sharing it across all social media platforms.

Along with the video, she wrote, “I have teamed up with The Kindness Foundation and Chennai Task Force to help with their covid relief efforts. They’re addressing those who are most vulnerable: destitute elderly, daily wage laborers, the homeless, orphans, and disabled - Will be offering two lucky winners a chance to dance, do some yoga, or whatever floats your boat to brighten up your quarantine. The contest will run until Saturday at 8pm, and winners will be contacted on Sunday”. This video has come after the actor’s series of fitness videos and social media interactions.

On the work front, she will be seen next in Kollywood film Naragasooran. The thriller drama was written and directed by Karthick Naren. Naragasooran has Aravind Swamy as the made lead, and Shriya Saran will be seen romancing the Roja actor on screen. Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran will be seen playing key roles.

