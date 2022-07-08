WATCH: Shriya Saran washing her muddy slippers is all of us in monsoons; Do not miss her happy rain dance

Actress Shriya has been in the industry for nearly 20 years and she still holds the tag of a bankable actress. She is quite active on social media and often shares pics of her beautiful family, which are pure goals. The actress is married to Andrei Koscheev in 2018 and also has a daughter named Radha. Whenever the Drishyam actress gets a breather from work, she likes to spend her time with her hubby and her daughter.

Today, Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her family vacation. But what caught our eyes is Shriya washing muddy slippers in water as it's so relatable. Isn't it all of us in monsoon once we step out. Also, Shriya is one happy girl and her happy dance in rain with an umbrella is proof. Her energy is super infectious, we can literally witness it from the screen.

After dating for a few years, lovebirds Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. These two welcomed their firstborn in January 2020.

Up next, Shriya Saran will play the female lead in Chandru's directorial Kabzaa. The actress will be seen in the role of Madhumathi in this upcoming action entertainer, which will have Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep in the lead. The actor has come on board this project to play the fascinating character of Bharagava Bakshi. The film is said to release in seven languages simultaneously. Apart from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, the makes will also release versions in Odiya and Bengali.

Additionally, Shriya Saran is also busy with Ajay Devgn headlined Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the venture is the second installment in the 2015 drama Drishyam. The film received a positive response from the audience.