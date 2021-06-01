WATCH: Shruti Haasan is amazed as rumoured BF Santanu Hazarika gives a creative touch to her home

From clicking goofy photos together to taking up some quirky questions by fans on Instagram, Shruti and Santanu are enjoying every bit of each other's company.

Shruti Haasan and her rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are having a gala time and keeping themselves occupied with various activities amidst lockdown. From clicking goofy photos together to taking up some quirky and hilarious questions by fans on Instagram, Shruti and Santanu are enjoying every bit of each other's company. The Vakeel Saab actress recently shared a video of Santanu giving a creative touch to Shruti's house. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "so glad I get to see amazing pieces of art."

Shruti recently reacted to the dating rumours with doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. Shruti, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, revealed, "I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing the screen space with Baahubali Prabhas in their upcoming film, Salaar. The film is helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. Shruti in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, shared Prabhas is very sweet, humble and chill on the sets and that had left her surprised, given his stardom.

