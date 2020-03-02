WATCH: Shruti Haasan and Kajol REACT to the change brought in society due to #MeToo Movement

Recently, at the launch of their short film Devi, Kajol and Shruti Haasan had a powerful reaction to Me Too movement and how it has brought a certain change in the society.

Since the emergence of the #MeToo movement in 2017, a lot of women came out and shared their horrifying experiences. It ignited a conversation and many names from the film industry were exposed. The momentum had started a serious conversation and debate with many women who came out and called out their predators for alleged sexual harassment. Recently, at the launch of their short film Devi, Kajol and Shruti Haasan had a powerful reaction to Me Too movement and how it has brought a change in the society.

Kajol said, "To be very honest if you ask any man, anywhere, after the Me Too movement it took on lights on its own. It embroiled a lot of very well known people in it. I think, somewhere down the line, men, good, bad indifferent all took seven steps back and it's necessary also. Yes, have seen a lot of difference in them. With more cautiously, a lot of thought is put in everyone's daily interaction, be it on sets or office environment."

Shruti Haasan, who is also a part of an all-women short film, shared her point of view on #MeToo. She said, "I remember after the whole me-too thing happened, I was taking a flight to London and there was someone sitting in front of me with his laptop open reading the manual of physical proximity and how to behave in the women's space. This has really raised an awareness that somebody is questioning and you are answerable and I think, it applies to human behaviour in general."

Talking about Devi, it highlights about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. All the women in this story have suffered violence in some or other way.

