WATCH: Shruti Haasan stuns in a backless dress as she enjoys playing her new piano and mesmerises fans

Shruti Haasan is one of the popular actors who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language films. The stunner has earned a massive fan following for her powerful and bold onscreen presence. Over the years, she has won hearts by playing different and unconventional roles in the films. Her recently released film Krack, co-starring Ravi Teja has set the box office on fire already. Shruti is currently in the most peaceful and happiest phase of her life. She is enjoying every bit of it and is also sharing updates with her fans on social media.

As we all know, she loves music and in the past, has treated her fans with videos from her live performances in London. She had also sung, composed, and wrote song Edge, which was a hit. Well, the actress has treated her fans with another stunning video as she enjoys playing her new piano. Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared a video of herself playing the piano at her favourite music room spot. She wrote, "Making friends with my new piano ... what should I name her ?? maybe LYRA??." Fans and her close friends have been dropping heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan recently released a statement after her father and actor-politician Kamal Haasan after her underwent surgery at Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai. 'He is doing well and is in good spirits and working towards a speedy recovery,' said Shruti in her statement.

"He underwent surgery for the removal of infective focus in the tibial bone. He is stable and recovering well," she said a press release.

