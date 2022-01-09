WATCH: Shruti Haasan takes couples challenge with beau Santanu Hazarika; Reveals she said 'I love you' first

Shruti Haasan on Sunday dropped a video, giving a sneak-peek into her relationship with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The video saw the couple participating in an Instagram challenge meant for couples. The clip began with a question that asked who among the two was first interested to who eats the most in the relationship.

In the video, the actress revealed that she was the first one to say 'I love you,' in their relationship. When asked who's the protective among the two, Shruti and Santanu pointed at each other. The actor pointed at herself on the question of ‘who is most likely to start an argument?’

Shruti captioned the video, “Sleepy faces.” Reacting to the post, her sister Akshara Haasan commented, “Truly a good morning."

