WATCH: Shruti Haasan's beau Santanu gets annoyed as she pulls his cheeks and they are every couple ever

Santanu Hazarika appears on Shruti Haasan's Instagram handle frequently and they are seen having lot of fun together. Their latest video is proof of it.

From dropping her at the airport, clicking goofy photos, to spending time together at home amidst lockdown, Shruti Haasan's rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika is seen pampering his ladylove. The stunner has been sharing a lot of videos and photos with Santanu and they are legit goals. Recently, Shruti Haasan's fan asked her if she pulls Santanu's cheeks, to this shared a video of her doing the same and revealed it annoys him a lot. Santanu gets annoyed as she pulls his cheeks and they are every couple ever.

Recently, Shruti had shared some beautiful solo shots, also featuring pet cat and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Sharing a note on social media, Shruti wrote: "It's such a tough time - I do silly things, creative things boring chores to lift my spirits - I'm thankful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and such lovely souls - today I felt like being unproductive - I felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety - in my heart is a prayer for everyone suffering and I meditate on putting out my little bit of good energy out toward the chaos."

Santanu Hazarika appears on Shruti Haasan's Instagram handle frequently and they are seen having lot of fun together. Their latest video is proof of it. To unversed, Santanu is a doodle artist and an illustrator. He is also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Shruti opened on her dating rumours with the doodle artist. She said, "everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

Also Read: Shruti Haasan's rumoured BF Santanu gives her a piggy back ride in THIS fun photo

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×