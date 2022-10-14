WATCH: Simbu makes his singing debut in Bollywood with the song Taali Taali and it looks solid
Silambasaran TR has made in singing debut in Bollywood with the Taali Taali track from Double XL.
Tamil and Telugu actor Mahat Raghavendra is stepping into Bollywood with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL. Made under the direction of Satram Ramani, the script of the movie has been penned by Mudassar Aziz. Mahat Raghavendra has been roped in to play one of the male leads in the film, alongside Zaheer Iqbal. Adding to the excitement of the drama, the makers have released the first single from the film titled Taali Taali. The upbeat number has been crooned by none other than Silambarasan TR.
Mahat Raghavendra and Silambarasan TR have been friends for a long time, and the single is a sweet gesture by Simbu to commemorate their friendship. Sharing the song Taali Taali with the fans, the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu star tweeted, "Here’s my first song in Hindi, My debut as a singer in Bollywood & this one is for my friend @MahatOfficial Onwards & upwards! Proud of you Good luck to the whole team of doubleXL Guys get ready to groove with the #TaaliTaali song!"
Meanwhile, showing his gratitude towards Silambasaran TR, Mahat Raghavendra penned on the micro-blogging site, "You’ve always been there for me as an inspiration, mentor & a good friend Thanks once again for standing by me and pushing me forward to achieve my goals. @SilambarasanTR_ love you macha."
Up next, Silambarasan TR will be seen in director Obeli N. Krishna's action entertainer, Pathu Thala. He will play the role of an underworld don in his next, who goes by the name of AGR. For the unversed, the project is a remake of the 2017 Sandalwood drama, Mufti. Aside from Simbu, the venture will also star Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon in key roles, along with the rest.
