WATCH: Simbu makes his singing debut in Bollywood with the song Taali Taali and it looks solid

Tamil and Telugu actor Mahat Raghavendra is stepping into Bollywood with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL. Made under the direction of Satram Ramani, the script of the movie has been penned by Mudassar Aziz. Mahat Raghavendra has been roped in to play one of the male leads in the film, alongside Zaheer Iqbal. Adding to the excitement of the drama, the makers have released the first single from the film titled Taali Taali. The upbeat number has been crooned by none other than Silambarasan TR.

Mahat Raghavendra and Silambarasan TR have been friends for a long time, and the single is a sweet gesture by Simbu to commemorate their friendship. Sharing the song Taali Taali with the fans, the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu star tweeted, "Here’s my first song in Hindi, My debut as a singer in Bollywood & this one is for my friend @MahatOfficial Onwards & upwards! Proud of you Good luck to the whole team of doubleXL Guys get ready to groove with the #TaaliTaali song!"