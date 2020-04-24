WATCH: Sivakarthikeyan thanks doctors and medical workers for their hard work in an emotional video

Taking to his Twitter space, Sivakarthikeyan thanked doctors and health workers for their hard work to help people combat the pandemic situation.

Popular Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan shared an emotional video on his Twitter handle on Thursday. In the video, he can be seen thanking doctors and health workers who have been working hard to treat patients during this COVID-19 pandemic. It is to be noted that the actor’s video has come in the view of the infamous incident, where a mob protested against the cremation of Chennai-based neurosurgeon Dr Simon Hercules. Simon, who died of the coronavirus, was refused a place to be cremated. A group of people in Chennai protested at a cemetery based on a misinformation about the virus transmission.

Following this incident, Shivakarthikeyan posted a video saying, "If we follow the rules and regulations advised by the government properly, we will hopefully get out of these tough times. Thanks to the government officials, paramedics, police, nurses, sanitary workers, media persons, and to all those who have been tirelessly working for us. Doctors are putting their lives at risk and they are helping us fight the virus. Doctors are the Gods for us now." He added that it is our responsibility to treat them with the respect that they deserve.

He went on to say, "A few incidents happened recently that would hurt the feelings of the doctors. Now is the time for us to show them that we too are there for them." He also requested people to share their love and support for doctors with the hashtag #WeLoveDoctors. Last seen in Hero by PS Mithran, Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Doctor and Ayalaan.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×