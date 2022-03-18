Watch Sivakarthikeyan wave at his excited fans as they catch a glimpse of the actor on SK20 sets

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan is all ready for this Telugu debut with a bilingual project temporarily titled SK 20. Directed by Anudeep, the shoot for the film is currently taking place near Karaikal in Tamil Nadu. An exciting video from the sets of the film is doing rounds on social media. The clip shows the fans surrounding the location of the shoot and Sivakarthikeyan waving at them. The fandom of the actor is highly palpable in this latest clip.

SK20 went on the floors in February and the first schedule of the project is likely to be wrapped up by March. It is believed that if everything goes smoothly, the entire movie will be wrapped up by the end of April.

Check out the video below:

Coming to the cast, the movie will feature Premgi Amaran, Ritu Varma, Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj and Naveen Polishetty in pivotal roles. Jointly financed by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Suresh Babu under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions, and Shanthi Talkies, the music for the film has been rendered by S Thaman.

In the meantime, Sivakarthikeyan is also waiting for the release of his film Don. Helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the venture will mark his directorial debut. The film is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions and revolves around the lives of some college students. The movie has managed to create a lot of buzz among the fans before it reaches the theatres.

