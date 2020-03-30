WATCH: Song on Coronavirus by Tollywood stars including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna is too good to miss

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sai Tej, and Varun Tej were seen in an awareness video for the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

By now, we all know that a Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) fund has been set up by the Telugu film industry, under Megastar Chiranjeevi. Several senior Tollywood stars are also part of the charity. So far, the Coronavirus Crisis Charity has collected more than Rs 5 crore as donations. The money collected in the charity will be used to provide relief for all workers in the cine industry who got affected due to the 21-day lockdown to prevent the Corona outbreak.

To promote the charity and to receive more funds, a video song was released by the members of the charity. Tollywood stars including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Tej, and Varun Tej are seen in the song, spreading awareness and demonstrating how to wash hangs to keep the virus away. The song also shows the stars urging people to donate their bit to help the people affected by the lockdown. Veteran music composer Koti has composed the song.

Ever since it was released, the song has been making rounds on social media, with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. Many Tollywood stars have contributed their bit to TFI and to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to help curb the effects of the virus. Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna have contributed huge amounts and they have announced the same on their social media accounts. They have also encouraged people to contribute their bit to help others fight the situation.

Credits :YouTube

