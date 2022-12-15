WATCH: Superstar Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwaryaa offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple

Furthermore, Rajinikanth celebrated his 72nd birthday a couple of days back on 12th December this year. Providing the fans with a glimpse of the birthday festivities, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and posted some photographs. Going by the pictures, the Kabali star spent his birthday with his daughter and her sons Linga and Yatra. Her post was captioned, "Cannot capture something more beautiful...Cannot caption some such bonds...My birthday boy with my boys! #grandfatherlove#grandsonsrock."

The fans of Rajinikanth love him for his approach to life and his down-to-earth attitude. Another glimpse of this side of the Superstar was seen as he offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. The Darbar star was accompanied by his elder daughter Aishwaryaa during his visit. The father and daughter duo participated in suprabhata seva at the temple. A video of Thalaiva at the holy place has surfaced on social media.

Laal Salaam

For those who do not know, the father and daughter will also be working together for the first time in Aishwaryaa's directorial Laal Salaam. The superstar will play a cameo in the project backed by the popular banner of Lyca Productions. In addition to this, Vishu Vishal and Vikranth are on board the cast as the leads.

Wishing her superstar father on his birthday, Aishwarya unveiled a special poster from Lala Salaam featuring a silhouette of Rajinikanth with fans cheering for him. Sharing the poster on Instagram, she penned, "No amount of praise is enough for you...You make millions happy everyday...You are to be celebrated every single day...But today wishing you THE SUPER STAR MY APPA and OUR ONE AND ONLY THALAIVA the happiest healthiest and the most heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Over and above this, Rajinikanth will lead Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. He will be seen playing a common man with a twisted side in his next, who goes by the name of Muthuvel Pandian.

Also Read: Aishwaryaa drops a PHOTO of 'birthday boy' Rajinikanth with her boys, 'Cannot caption some such bonds'