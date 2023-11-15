WATCH: Superstar Rajinikanth spotted at airport with wife; Internet hails him as ‘down to earth person’

Superstar Rajinikanth has been generating immense buzz on social media for his forthcoming Laal Salaam. While the superstar will be seen in a special appearance, the excitement amongst the fans is all the way more high. Amidst a whole lot of frenzy, the superstar was recently spotted with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, at the airport.

Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport with his wife

A while back, superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport. The actor was all smiles as he made a stylish entry at the airport. In a pap video shared on social media, he can be seen guarded by a troop of bodyguards. Furthermore, he graciously acknowledged the paparazzi’s Diwali wishes and greeted them with a warm smile.

In addition to this, the Jailer actor was also seen accompanied by his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, as he made his way to the car. While the superstar was spotted at the airport, he was seen sporting a blue shirt paired with matching denims and shoes.

Take a look:

Fans’ reaction

The post shared on the internet attracted several heart-warming reactions for the actor. Calling him ’a boss’, a fan wrote, “Boss is coming to watch the game tomo,” another fan wrote, “He is down to earth person... lots of love sir”.

A third fan commented, “Sound of those clicks, loved it.. Major missing these days cos of mobile clicks”. In addition to this, several fans and followers also dropped red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Diving into Rajinikanth’s line-up of projects

Speaking of superstar Rajinikanth’s work front, the actor was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. The film emerged as a massive success at the box office. Apart from him, the film also had an ensemble cast starring Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and many more, along with cameo appearances by Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal.

Currently, Rajinikanth is busy with the shoot of his forthcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. Directed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, this one also boasts an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh and Dussara Vijayan.

In addition to this, Rajinikanth also has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalaivar 171 in the pipeline. The film has created massive buzz on the internet after the names of Raghava Lawrence, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Mammootty have been rumored to be approached for it.

