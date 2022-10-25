Watch superstar Rajinikanth's surprising gesture while greeting fans and paparazzi on Diwali

Rajinikanth never fails to entertain his fans with his graceful appearances on or off the screen. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the superstar addressed the shutterbugs from his balcony. In the video that is doing rounds on social media, the Thalaiva can be seen greeting the paparazzi with his signature Vanakkam and a flying kiss. Dressed in a white ensemble, Rajinikanth is all smiles in the clip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has collaborated with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for the upcoming comedy action drama, Jailer. Scripted by the director himself, the movie marks the superstar's reunion with his Padayappa co-star, Ramya Krishnan after around two decades. Shivarajkumar has been roped in as the antagonist in the film. The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and others in supporting roles, along with others. Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer is likely to release in the theatres by mid-2023.

