Watch superstar Rajinikanth's surprising gesture while greeting fans and paparazzi on Diwali
A video of Rajinikanth greeting the paparazzi from his balcony on the occasion of Diwali has surfaced on social media. Check it out.
Rajinikanth never fails to entertain his fans with his graceful appearances on or off the screen. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the superstar addressed the shutterbugs from his balcony. In the video that is doing rounds on social media, the Thalaiva can be seen greeting the paparazzi with his signature Vanakkam and a flying kiss. Dressed in a white ensemble, Rajinikanth is all smiles in the clip.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has collaborated with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for the upcoming comedy action drama, Jailer. Scripted by the director himself, the movie marks the superstar's reunion with his Padayappa co-star, Ramya Krishnan after around two decades. Shivarajkumar has been roped in as the antagonist in the film. The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and others in supporting roles, along with others. Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer is likely to release in the theatres by mid-2023.
Check out the video below:
Additionally, Sivakarthikeyan will also be seen doing a cameo appearance in Jailer. The actor has already filmed his portions in the movie in May this year. According to the reports, the Don actor will appear as the younger version of Rajinikanth in the film.
Financed by the prestigious production House Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is a part of the team as the music composer. Vijay Karthik Kannan is cranking the camera for the drama, whereas R. Nirmal is editing the film. Jailer is likely to release in the theatres by mid-2023.
If the rumors mills are to be believed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered to play the leading lady in Jailer opposite Rajinikanth. If this turns out to be true, the two actors will be seen sharing the screen for the second time after the 2010 movie Enthiran.
Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Jailer: Here is everything you need to know about the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial