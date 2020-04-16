WATCH: Suriya’s unbelievable transformation and workout session for Soorarai Pottru

The makers of Suriya's next film Soorarai Pottru shared the making video on the video streaming app, YouTube.

The makers of Suriya’s next film Soorarai Potturu, released a making video of the film, in which the actor can be seen working out vigorously for his role. It was also revealed in the video that a massive transformation was needed for Suriya as the film has portions, in which he will be shown as an 18-year-old boy. The video also showed the makeup sessions of the actor and few glimpses of his looks in the upcoming film.

Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead in Soorarai Pottru and the film will also have Karunas, Kaali Venkat for key supporting roles. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively, media reports suggest that the film will have power-packed stunt sequences as award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts. The film was directed by critically acclaimed Sudha K Prasad and it will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra.

The film was supposed to be released in Summer this year. The release date has been postponed due to the lockdown for COVID 19 situation. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the background score and audio tracks for the film. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen as the main antagonist. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm.

