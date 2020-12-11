WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses she wants to kiss Vijay Deverakonda if she'll break her no kissing policy

During the chat show, Samantha Akkineni asked Tamannaah, if ever she has to break no-kissing policy, which actor she would like to kiss and she was quick to name VD.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently graced Samantha Akkineni hosted chat show titled, Sam Jam. The show has been the talk of the town since a very long time as many Tollywood biggies including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda have graced the show. The newly released episode will see Tamannaah sharing the couch with director Nandini Reddy. One of the promos by Aha Video has been released on their official Twitter handle and it is sure to leave you entertained. During the chat show, Sam asked Tamannaah, if ever she has to break no-kissing policy, which actor she would like to kiss. The Sye Raa actress was quick to name Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. She said, "I would like to kiss Vijay Deverakonda."

The promo is fun-filled and is sure to leave you excited. In the other promo, the South beauty revealed that she was once heartbroken and Sam's reaction to it is super cute. Post the shoot, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a BTS picture with Samantha Akkineni and wrote, "Ecstatic to be on ‘Sam Jam’ with @samantharuthprabhuoffl, since this is the first time two of us are coming together on screen for a chat ..Episode airing on 11th December 2020."

To unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia, in her 14-year long career, has not bent this rule of no-kissing policy for any movie star. Despite being one of the biggest actresses down south, the stunner never breaks this one rule.

Check out promos below:

Earlier, during one of the interviews, Tamannaah Bhatia confessed that she ready to break her no-kissing clause for . "I don’t kiss on screen. That’s actually a part of my contract. I keep joking with my friends. But Hrithik Roshan… yay! I would, I would. (sic)," she had said.

