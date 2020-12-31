WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia drives bus on the sets of Seetimaar; Says 'Driving car to work feels mainstream'

One can see in the video, Tamannaah Bhatia drives a bus like a pro and also made sure to wear her mask.

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently in Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming film, Seetimaar. The film has been the talk of the town since inception and the makers recently wrapped a schedule of the film. Tamannaah Bhatia clearly enjoyed shooting for the film and also did some fun and adventurous stunts. Yes, the Sye Raa actress decided to drive a bus on the sets of the film. The gorgeous South and Bollywood beauty flaunted her driving skills and also shared a video of the same on social media. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "When driving a car to work feels too mainstream #seetimaar #setlife."

One can see in the video, Tamannaah Bhatia drives a bus like a pro and also made sure to wear her mask. Tamannaah Bhatia meanwhile has headed out of the city to celebrate New Year's eve. Talking about Seetimaar, directed by Sampath Nandi, the film also stars Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles. The film is said to be a sports drama and is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner. Mani Sharma is composing the music.

Meanwhile, check out Tamannaah Bhatia's video below:

Tamannaah Bhatia has also bagged a role in Andhadhun Telugu remake. She will reprise 's role in the Telugu remake while Nabha Natesh will step into Radhika Apte's shoes from the original. Nithiin will be seen in the lead role as he will essay Ayushmann Khurrana's role. The film will be helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia shows us how to slay with neon in an outfit as she gets spotted at the airport; See Photos

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×