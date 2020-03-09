WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia has a cute reaction when paps told that her phone flashlight was on

While Tamannaah continues to be the busy bee she is, the actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and as usual the paparazzi followed her around.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently celebrated 15 years in the industry and the celebration was a memorable one as her fans made it a special day with gifts and heartfelt notes. The actress' milestone was also celebrated on social media as 'Oh Baby' star Samantha Akkineni wished her with an adorable post. While Tamannaah continues to be the busy bee she is, the actress was recently spotted atfo the Mumbai airport and as usual the paparazzi followed her around.

Tamannaah was all smiles as she looked radiant in an uber cool outfit. The 'Devi 2' star was snapped in ripped denims, a white shirt which was tucked in one side elevating her look. Tamannaah's sneakers were also a treat to the eyes. However, apart from her show stealer look, Tamannaah's funny yet cute moment with the paparazzi caught our attention.

As the actress walked out of the airport, Tamannaah held her phone close. However, she did not realise that her phone's flash light was on throughout. She was then told by the paparazzi that her mobile flash was on and her reaction was rather cute.

Check out the video below:

On the professional front, Tamannaah has some interesting projects lined up this year. She will be starring alongside Gopichand, Bhumika Chawla and Digangana Survavanshi in Sampath Nandi’s Seetimaarr. She is also slated to play the titular role in 'That is Mahalakshmi' which is the Telugu remake of starrer Queen.

