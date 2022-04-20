WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia squats into the day with intense workout & leaves netizens pumped to hit the gym

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most fittest actresses in the film industry. The actress often shares pics and videos of her fitness regimen and healthy lifestyle, by setting major goals for fans. Today, yet again, the beauty took to her Instagram handle and gave us a sneak peek into her workout regime.

In the video, Tamannaah is seen doing some heavy-duty squats with dumbbells and clearly, this was all the midweek motivation we needed to hit the gym. The actress is seen wearing black shorts and a tee and rocking her workout glow.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a special dance number in Varun Tej starrer Ghani. Her look for the track titled Kodthe deserves a special mention.

Coming to her next, Tamannaah will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is also the second installment in the Fun And Frustration franchise. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie will also see Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada as leads.

Besides F3, Tamannaah Bhatia will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

