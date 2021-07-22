WATCH: Tamil actor Vishal severely injured while shooting for a climax action sequence for Vishal31

Tamil actor Vishal is known to take huge risks to perform action sequences and he leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. He doesn’t even like to use a body double, even for deadly stunts. Vishal believes in presenting his fans with some realistic action in his films and he made sure to do the same for his upcoming untitled film, Vishal 31. Moreover, he is a passionate actor who doesn’t worry much about getting injured. However, he severely got injured while shooting for the action sequence of Vishal 31.

Vishal is currently working on his 31st film under the direction of debutant Thu Pa Saravanan. The film will have some breath-taking action sequences. The climax action part is said to be one of the major highlights. Earlier, Vishal escaped an injury, while shooting for an action sequence but this time, he injured his back severely while performing for the climax action sequence of the movie.

Physiotherapist Varma was present at the shooting spot and he rushed to the actor to fix the injury. The actor has been advised to take rest for a couple of days.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor are sending speedy recovery wishes to the actor on social media.

Yogi Babu also plays a key character in Vishal 31. Kavin Raj is the cinematographer for the film. Music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vishal is backing the project under his own production banner, Vishal Film Factory.

