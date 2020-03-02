WATCH: Thala Ajith and Shalini celebrate their son Aadvik's birthday; Video goes viral

A video of Kollywood star Ajith Kumar, who will be seen next in Valimai, celebrating the birthday of his son, has gone viral on social media.

Thala Ajith along with his actor-wife Shalini were seen in a viral video, in which there were celebrating their son Aadvik’s birthday. In the video, their daughter Anushka was also seen along with Shalini’s actor-brother Richard. The moment it came online, the video took over the internet and fans of the Kollywood megastar have been sharing it on all social media platforms.

On the work front, Ajith is currently working on Thala 60, directed by H Vinoth, who helmed his previous flick, Nerkonda Paarvai. The action-thriller is being produced by Boney Kapoor, which will mark the second collaboration of Ajith and the producer Nerkonda Paarvai. About the movie’s release date, media reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali next year. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Vada Chennai actor Pavel Navageethan will be seen playing a key role in Thala Ajith’s Valimai. Ajith’s two recent movies – Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai were released in 2019 and both of them turned out to be box office hits.

It is also being speculated that Ajith’s next, tentatively titled Thala 61, will be produced by Sun Pictures, who is currently producing superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva, which is Rajinikanth’s 168th film. It is to be noted that if reports turn out to be true, this film will mark the first collaboration of Sun Pictures and Ajith Kumar.

