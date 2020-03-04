Watch: Thala Ajith with Boney Kapoor spotted at Sridevi's residence in Chennai on her second death anniversary

Boney Kapoor visited his late wife Sridevi's home in Chennai on her second death anniversary. Also spotted with him was Tamil superstar Thala Ajith.

On 's second death anniversary, Boney Kapoor visited his late wife's maternal home in Chennai. Also spotted with him was Tamil superstar Thala Ajith. The video of Boney Kapoor and Ajith stepping out from Sridevi's Chennai residence has surfaced online. According to the Hindu calendar, March 4 marks Sridevi's second death anniversary and so, Boney Kapoor along with other family members gathered for a small pooja today. Janhvi Kapoor and were also present for the pooja ceremony. Ajith Kumar attended the pooja ceremony and spent some time with Sridevi's family.

Boney Kapoor and Ajith have collaborated yet again for their upcoming film, Valimai. Boney Kapoor recently spilled the beans about the upcoming Tamil film and also thanked his late wife Sridevi for connecting him with Ajith. The producer said, "With the announcement of the title we had a lot of tweets from fans. Thanks to my wife (late actress Sridevi) that I got this connect with him, and I'm fulfilling her desires. Soon I will be venturing into Telugu, then Malayalam and even Kannada."

Here's the video of Ajith Kumar arriving at the second death anniversary pooja of Sridevi:

Talking about Sridevi, the veteran actress passed away on February 24, 2018 and the news had left the entire film industry in shock. At the pooja ceremony, Boney Kapoor was spotted in a white kurta pajama, on the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor wore a saree.

Check out the picture below:

