WATCH: Thala Ajith’s daughter Anoushka Kumar singing at Christmas celebration in school is enchanting

Tamil star Thala Ajith’s daughter Anoushka Kumar is winning hearts with her singing talent. A video of Ajith Kumar’s daughter Anoushka Kumar singing at Christmas celebration in school is doing rounds on social media. The adorable daughter of the Tamil star is all grown up and is grabbing all the attention over her singing and dancing talent. A couple of years ago Anoushka became the talk of the town after pictures of her dance performance surfaced on social media.

Thala Ajith’s daughter is growing up beautifully and is super talented. She is already an 11-year-old girl, who is winning the internet with her singing video. Ever since the video has made its way to the internet, Anoushka Kumar is receiving a lot of praises and comments for her talent. Anoushka Kumar is also pro at playing badminton and keeps participating in extra-curricular activities besides academics. The young girl is a close friend of Jyothika and Suriya’s daughter Diya.

Our #ThalaAJITH's Daughter #Anoushka #AnoushkaAjith Singing At School Christmas Function . மதச்சார்பற்ற மாசற்ற மனிதர் தல#2019MemoriesOfTHALA pic.twitter.com/xWpNF9joFF — ThalaAjith FC Villupuram (@ThalaFC_VPMdt) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Valimai, directed by H Vinoth. It was recently revealed that will be seen as the female lead in the movie, however, there is no official word regarding the same. Valimai will release for Diwali 2020. This is Ajith Kumar’s second collaboration with director Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after their film Nerkonda Paarvai. The film was Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink.

