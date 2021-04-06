WATCH: Thala Ajith shows his wrath to fans who clicked selfies during Tamil Nadu Election; Snatches away phone

Ajith Kumar posed for photos for the press when his fans surrounded him to take selfies and he lost his cool.

As the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu are happening at a brisk pace, celebrities and top politicians have casted their votes early in the morning. Thala Ajith went to a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur along with his wife and former actress Shalini. After casting his vote, he posed for photographers and that's when his fans tried to click selfies with him. In a video posted by News 18 Tamil Nady, the actor can be seen showing his wrath to fans who tried to click selfies.

As he posed for the press, his fans gathered next to him and tried to click selfies. Irked by the fans’ act, Ajith snatched away a fan’s phone and kept it with him. He also showed his anger on the other fans who gathered around him and gestured them to leave the place.

Before this, Ajith made the headlines after he issued a statement about his upcoming film Valimai. In the statement, he asked his fans to act dignified and told them to not ask for updates at inappropriate places. The statement came after videos of his fans asking for Valimai’s update in a cricket stadium and during a welcome rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced online. It was announced by Valimai’s producer Boney Kapoor that the film’s first look will be released on Ajith’s birthday and the promotional activities will also be started on the same day.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is touted to be a cop drama. It is expected that Karthikeya Gummakonda will be seen as the main antagonist in Valimai.

Credits :News 18 Tamil Nadu

